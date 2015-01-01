|
Di Giacomo E, Andreini E, Santambrogio J, Arcara A, Clerici M. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1439615.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
39109363
BACKGROUND: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a complex mental health condition marked by instability in mood, relationships, self-image, and behavior. Individuals with BPD often struggle with intense emotions, impulsivity, and maintaining stable relationships. Oxytocin, known as the "love hormone" or "bonding hormone," plays a crucial role in social bonding, trust, empathy, and emotional regulation and its dysregulation may contribute to BPD difficulties. This systematic review aims to analyze existing literature, examining the intricate interplay and encouraging future research and treatment strategies.
social cognition; child maltreatment; borderline personality disorder; emotional regulation; empathy; oxytocin