Citation
Qin C, Li Y, Wang T, Zhao J, Tong L, Yang J, Liu Y. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1277846.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
39108425
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: With the boom in social media, many people spend a lot of time on these platforms. Among them, some developed negative emotions, such as fatigue, depression, or disinterest in communicating, and used social media temporarily or permanently. Therefore, this study aims to explore the antecedents of social media fatigue, including social media helpfulness, social media self-efficacy, online subjective well-being, social comparison, compulsive social media use, privacy concerns, fear of missing out, and information overload, and to further discuss the determinants of social media fatigue on social anxiety and lurking.
Language: en
Keywords
fear of missing out; information overload; lurking; social anxiety; social media fatigue