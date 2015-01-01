Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to explore the influence of digital games on the social skills of male students in elementary schools, focusing on the impact of different games on various social behaviors.



METHODS: The study employed a causal-comparative design, utilising cluster random sampling to select participants. The sample consisted of 192 male students in the fourth through sixth grades, divided into players and nonplayers. Data were collected using the Social Support Scale Matson (1983) and a researcher-made questionnaire for computer games. The validity and reliability of the instruments were established through Cronbach's alpha coefficient, item correlation with dimensions, and correlation of dimensions with the total score and content validity.



RESULTS: The results indicated significant differences between player and nonplayer students in nonsocial behaviors, seeking superiority, and relationships with peers. Aggression and seeking superiority were higher in fifth-grade students than fourth- and sixth-grade students. Fifth- and sixth-grade students scored higher than fourth graders in these areas. The study found that Clash of Clans promoted appropriate social behaviors and peer relationships, while Fortnite had a significant positive effect on peer relationships. Mortal Kombat had a negative and significant effect on aggression and nonsocial behaviors compared to other games. Regression analysis revealed that playing time and type of play were significant predictors of social skills, with playing time being a more effective predictor than the type of play.



CONCLUSION: The study concluded that digital games can significantly influence the social skills of male students in elementary schools. Specifically, Clash of Clans and Fortnite were found to have positive effects on social behaviors and peer relationships, while Mortal Kombat had negative effects. The findings suggest that the time spent playing games is a more critical factor in predicting social skills than the type of game played.

