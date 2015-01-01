Abstract

BACKGROUND: To date, no previous studies have explored return to surfing after hip arthroplasty. The objective of this study is to analyse return to a risky activity following hip arthroplasty.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was conducted on all primary total hip arthroplasties (THA) and hip resurfacing arthroplasties (HRA) performed by the senior author from 2014 to 2021. Patients identified as surfers were contacted to complete a survey including surfing history and patient-reported outcomes.



RESULTS: 83 hips in 67 patients were contacted. There were 66 THAs and 17 HRAs. 81 hips were performed through a posterior approach and 2 through an anterior approach. At an average of 67 months, there were no dislocations and no patients reported hip pain while surfing. Time to resume surfing was a median of 16 (range 8-144) weeks. Among 13 patients who did not return to surfing, 8 cited new lifestyle restrictions, 4 attributed it to other arthritic joints, and only 1 patient attributed their limitation to the replaced hip. This group had taken significantly more time off from surfing prior to surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: Return to surfing following THA and HRA is common and safe in our study population with no complications and specifically no dislocations. Patients with other sites of arthritis and patients who have more extensive time away from surfing prior to surgery are less likely to return to sport. While surfing is clearly not without risk, patients can generally expect a high rate of successful return to surfing after hip arthroplasty.

