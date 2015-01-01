SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Uppstrom TJ, Pascual-Leone N, Bram JT, Bennett D, Kolin DA, Greditzer HG. HSS J. 2024; 20(3): 390-401.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1177/15563316241233578

PMID

39108444

PMCID

PMC11299320

Abstract

Injuries in pediatric and adolescent athletes continue to rise in the United States, with increases in year-round sports participation, earlier sport specialization, and inadequate access to neuromuscular training programs. In this setting, the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) provides a critical diagnostic tool. This review article describes the utility of MRI in diagnosing common pediatric and adolescent sports injuries and presents imaging findings associated with these pathologies.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatrics; shoulder; knee; elbow; ankle; hip; MRI; sports

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print