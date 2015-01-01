Abstract

Injuries in pediatric and adolescent athletes continue to rise in the United States, with increases in year-round sports participation, earlier sport specialization, and inadequate access to neuromuscular training programs. In this setting, the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) provides a critical diagnostic tool. This review article describes the utility of MRI in diagnosing common pediatric and adolescent sports injuries and presents imaging findings associated with these pathologies.

