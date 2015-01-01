Abstract

Implementing return-to-sport (RTS) testing should be an integral component of rehabilitation for young athletes who have undergone anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, but there are no universally accepted standards for such testing. In this article, we highlight our institution's use of a structured and evidence-based approach to guide RTS decision-making for athletes, coaches, surgeons, therapists, and parents, with an emphasis on reducing the likelihood of reinjury after ACL reconstruction surgery.

Language: en