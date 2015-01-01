Abstract

The prior version of the preface did not reference the article by Perello-March et al. (2023) which was accepted for this special section.



This article demonstrates the use of functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) for measuring drivers' perceived risk during automated driving. It poses fNIRS as a possible solution for driver state monitoring during SAE level-2 and level-3 automated driving (SAE, 2021).



