Citation
Duchaine F, Espagnacq M, Bensmail D, Regaert C, Denys P, Levy J. J. Epidemiol. Popul. Health 2024; 72(5): e202773.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39111117
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: French Public Health Insurance gathers health, demographic and economic data based on codes from the 10th version of the international classification of diseases (ICD-10), specific nomenclature for each health-care (medical or surgical) procedures, medical expenses and justifications for full coverage of medical care. We aimed to build an algorithm that could identify the French population of people living with spinal cord injury (SCI) relying on public health insurance metadata. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The SNDS (in French, Système National des Données de Santé) was searched for the time-period 2012-2019, looking for: full-coverage motives, ICD-10 codes, and health-therapeutic procedures specific of our population of interest. We built a step-by-step algorithm that identified i)including codes, ii)excluding codes, iii)codes needing confirmation. A group of 3 physicians recognized as experts in this field contributed with data scientists to the selection of pertinent codes and their association. Including codes were ALD-20 (full-coverage 'paraplegia', in French, Affection de Longue Durée), G114 (spastic paraplegia), Q05.x (spina bifida), spinal cord trauma (S14.x; S24.x), vascular myelopathy (G951), degenerative myelopathies (M47.x). Autoimmune, other disabling neurological diseases with a specific ICD code, and oncologic patients were excluded. Neurological symptoms (G82.x) needed confirmation. We identified 6 categories of SCI regarding their etiology, based on ICD-10 code combinations (congenital, genetic, tumoral, traumatic, acquired and symptomatic) Finally antibiotics consumption and hospitalizations of persons identified as SCI were compared to a control sample from overall population (with a 1:5 ratio).
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; Demography; Spinal cord injuries; Health data hub; Public health insurance