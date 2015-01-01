Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a preventable national public health problem that results in adverse health consequences. Research suggests youth experiencing CSA are often of school age. Screening for early detection of health issues is integral to school nurse (SN) practice. Still, there is little evidence that routine screening when CSA is suspected is occurring in schools, despite recommendations that it should be. Lack of confidence and knowledge related to screening and reporting for CSA contribute to a SN's missed opportunity for early intervention.



PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to describe SNs' knowledge and self-efficacy associated with screening for and reporting suspected CSA in school settings.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional survey design was employed. The Child Abuse Report Intention Scale was sent to over 2,000 members of the National Association of School Nurses.



RESULTS: Among SN respondents (N = 123), the main findings showed almost half reported being concerned a youth was experiencing CSA but may have missed identifying it. Self-efficacy and professional responsibility were predictors of SNs' intention to screen as well as knowledge about obvious and serious signs of abuse were predictors of SNs' intention to report in this sample. IMPLICATIONS: An educational partnership between forensic nurse examiners and SNs can facilitate improving SNs' knowledge about nonspecific physical and behavioral indicators of abuse that are not overtly obvious. The development of a screening tool specific for use by SNs can empower their confidence to screen by providing a resource for them to use as a guide when they are uncertain about the evidence.

