Ackers SM, Colbert AM, Sekula LK, Fraley HE. J. Forensic Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
39111831
BACKGROUND: Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a preventable national public health problem that results in adverse health consequences. Research suggests youth experiencing CSA are often of school age. Screening for early detection of health issues is integral to school nurse (SN) practice. Still, there is little evidence that routine screening when CSA is suspected is occurring in schools, despite recommendations that it should be. Lack of confidence and knowledge related to screening and reporting for CSA contribute to a SN's missed opportunity for early intervention.
