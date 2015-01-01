Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To create a census-based composite neighborhood socioeconomic deprivation index (NSDI) from geocoded residential addresses and to quantify how NSDI aligns with individual-level socioeconomic factors among people with traumatic brain injury (TBI). SETTING: Community. PARTICIPANTS: People enrolled in the TBI Model Systems National Database (TBIMS NDB).



DESIGN: Secondary analysis of a longitudinal cohort study. MAIN MEASURES: The TBIMS-NSDI was calculated at the census tract level for the United States population based on a principal components analysis of eight census tract-level variables from the American Community Survey. Individual socioeconomic characteristics from the TBIMS NDB were personal household income, education (years), and unemployment status. Neighborhood:Individual NSDI residuals represent the difference between predicted neighborhood disadvantage based on individual socioeconomic characteristics versus observed neighborhood disadvantage based on the TBIMS-NSDI.



RESULTS: A single principal component was found to encompass the eight socioeconomic neighborhood-level variables. It was normally distributed across follow-up years 2, 5, and 10 post-injury in the TBIMS NDB. In all years, the TBIMS-NDSI was significantly associated with individual-level measures of household income and education but not unemployment status. Males, persons of Black and Hispanic background, Medicaid recipients, persons with TBI caused by violence, and those living in urban areas, as well as in the Northeast or Southern regions of the United States, were more likely to have greater neighborhood disadvantage than predicted based on their individual socioeconomic characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: The TBIMS-NSDI provides a neighborhood-level indicator of socioeconomic disadvantage, an important social determinant of outcomes from TBI. The Neighborhood:Individual NSDI residual adds another dimension to the TBIMS-NSDI by summarizing how a person's socioeconomic status aligns with their neighborhood socioeconomics. Future studies should evaluate how both measures affect TBI recovery and life quality. Research studying neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage may improve our understanding of how systemic adversity influences outcomes after TBI.

