Silva Santos IL, Pimentel CE. J. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39110881
Abstract
The present research aimed to observe superhero films' impacts on prosocial behavior, mediated by state-empathy (cognitive, affective and associative empathy) and moral justification. To achieve this goal, two online experiments were conducted, each with 200 Brazilian volunteers (Study 1: 70.5% women, mean age = 28.82, SD = 9.22. Study 2: 52.5% men, mean age = 27.63, SD = 9.25). We used a scene from Batman v Superman as the stimulus in the experimental groups. Prosocial behavior was measured using a food allocation task. Data from both studies showed that even when featuring violent elements, superhero films positively impacted prosocial behavior. These effects were indirect, mediated by associative empathy in Study 1 and moral justification in Study 2.
Keywords
empathy; moral disengagement; prosocial behavior; Superhero media