SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Silva Santos IL, Pimentel CE. J. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00223980.2024.2387039

PMID

39110881

Abstract

The present research aimed to observe superhero films' impacts on prosocial behavior, mediated by state-empathy (cognitive, affective and associative empathy) and moral justification. To achieve this goal, two online experiments were conducted, each with 200 Brazilian volunteers (Study 1: 70.5% women, mean age = 28.82, SD = 9.22. Study 2: 52.5% men, mean age = 27.63, SD = 9.25). We used a scene from Batman v Superman as the stimulus in the experimental groups. Prosocial behavior was measured using a food allocation task. Data from both studies showed that even when featuring violent elements, superhero films positively impacted prosocial behavior. These effects were indirect, mediated by associative empathy in Study 1 and moral justification in Study 2.

RESULTS highlight the complex relationship between prosocial violent media (aggressive content with prosocial goals) and behavior. We also emphasize the research's novelty, as studies that investigate media content that is both negative and positive are still scarce.


Language: en

Keywords

empathy; moral disengagement; prosocial behavior; Superhero media

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print