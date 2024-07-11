|
Citation
|
Thiamwong L, Kim D, Emrich CT. J. Psychosoc. Nurs. Ment. Health Serv. 2024; 62(8): 2-4.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Healio)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39110904
|
Abstract
|
Population aging, escalating global temperatures, and health disparities are not just pressing but urgent issues in public health of the current century (Deivanayagam et al., 2023). The World Health Organization (WHO; 2022) has identified mental health as a priority for action on climate change, and the risk of death and illness from heatwaves is one of the eight significant risks related to climate change, especially in vulnerable minority populations (McCarthy, 2001), including older adults (Rony & Alamgir, 2023). Heat significantly increases the frequency of psychiatric emergencies, morbidity, and mortality attributable to mental illness (Walinski et al., 2023). The potential increase in heat-related mental illnesses in older adults is a cause for immediate concern, as even their mental performance and memory, leading to weakness, dizziness, and increased risk of falls, is adversely affected by mild dehydration (Liu et al., 2021).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Mental Health; Health Status Disparities; *Extreme Heat/adverse effects; Problem Behavior/psychology