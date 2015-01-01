|
Citation
|
Gay EA, Burnett-Bowie SAM, Bromberg GK. MedEdPORTAL Publ. 2024; 20: e11424.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Association of American Medical Colleges)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39108459
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Resident physicians frequently experience bias at work, with patients and families often being the source. Women and other trainees underrepresented in medicine are disproportionately impacted by these negative experiences, and experiencing bias contributes to resident physician burnout. Unfortunately, many resident physicians feel inadequately prepared to respond to bias.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Surveys and Questionnaires; Gender Identity; Equity; Inclusion; *Internship and Residency/methods; Aggression/psychology; Anti-racism; Bias; Burnout, Professional/prevention & control/psychology; Case-Based Learning; Communication Skills; Diversity; Education/methods; Gender Issues in Medicine; Microaggression; Physicians/psychology; Well-Being/Mental Health