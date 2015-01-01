Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective was to describe the social, environmental, and cultural adaptations to an existing falls program and assess acceptability and preliminary effectiveness of the program in reducing fear, reducing falls, and improving function among individuals poststroke in Guyana.



METHODS: A quasi-experimental pilot study with a pretest/ posttest in-group design was developed through a collaboration of researchers in Guyana and the US. Participants took part in the falls prevention program for 8 weeks. Outcome measures included a 10-meter walk test, Five Times Sit to Stand, and subjective questionnaires for falls incidence and balance confidence at the beginning and end.



RESULTS: Twenty participants completed the study. One participant experienced medical complications and their data were excluded from analysis. Fifteen participants (78.9%) demonstrated improvements in comfortable and fast walking speed. Twelve participants completed the Five Times Sit to Stand Test. Eleven (91.67%) improved their time at posttest, with 9 (81.8%) demonstrating a clinically important improvement. Nineteen participants had sustained at least 1 fall prior to the study. Only 1 participant reported a fall during the program. Initially, the majority of participants (11/19) were very concerned about falling. At the end, only 1 was very concerned about falling, and the majority (15/19) were not concerned at all. Post-test surveys of participants indicated acceptability of the program.



CONCLUSIONS: This pilot program helped reduce fall risk and improve confidence, gait speed and community mobility of the study participants. Future research at other rehabilitation departments in Guyana would help increase generalizability of the program. IMPACT STATEMENT: The program can be used clinically by physical therapists in Guyana both in departments and as a home program. Shared knowledge and experience of researchers considering research evidence and the environmental, social, and economic conditions of people living in Guyana were important in developing an effective program.

