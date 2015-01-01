Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The increasing concern over adolescent suicide necessitates suicide prevention training for school teachers, as students spend a significant portion of their time at school. This study's objective is to develop a suicide prevention program tailored for teachers.



METHODS: The program was developed by a multidisciplinary research team, drawing on a review of both domestic and international suicide prevention programs, related scholarly articles, and Korean psychological autopsy interviews of adolescents. This was complemented by a survey of teachers to assess the program's practicality and usability.



RESULTS: The developed program comprises three parts, consistent with other versions: Careful Observation, Active Listening, and Risk Evaluation and Expert Referral. Careful Observation focuses on training teachers to recognize verbal, behavioral, and situational warning signs of suicidal ideation in students; Active Listening involves strategies for encouraging students to express their suicidal thoughts and techniques for being an empathetic and attentive listener; Risk Evaluation and Expert Referral provides instruction on how to assess suicide risk and assist students safely.



CONCLUSION: It is anticipated that this program will equip teachers with valuable knowledge and skills, contributing to a reduction in adolescents suicide rates.

Language: en