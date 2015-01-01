|
Citation
Lee HA, Lee YJ, Kim KA, Baik M, Paik JW, Seol J, Lee SM, Lee EJ, Lee H, Lee M, Jun JY, Ki SW, Jeon HJ, Kwon SJ, Lee HY. Psychiatry Investig. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The increasing concern over adolescent suicide necessitates suicide prevention training for school teachers, as students spend a significant portion of their time at school. This study's objective is to develop a suicide prevention program tailored for teachers.
METHODS: The program was developed by a multidisciplinary research team, drawing on a review of both domestic and international suicide prevention programs, related scholarly articles, and Korean psychological autopsy interviews of adolescents. This was complemented by a survey of teachers to assess the program's practicality and usability.
RESULTS: The developed program comprises three parts, consistent with other versions: Careful Observation, Active Listening, and Risk Evaluation and Expert Referral. Careful Observation focuses on training teachers to recognize verbal, behavioral, and situational warning signs of suicidal ideation in students; Active Listening involves strategies for encouraging students to express their suicidal thoughts and techniques for being an empathetic and attentive listener; Risk Evaluation and Expert Referral provides instruction on how to assess suicide risk and assist students safely.
CONCLUSION: It is anticipated that this program will equip teachers with valuable knowledge and skills, contributing to a reduction in adolescents suicide rates.
Language: en