|
Citation
|
Dubé G, Legault R, Dorfman A, Stolle D, Pelletier-Dumas M, de la Sablonnière R, Lacourse. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e18315.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39112543
|
Abstract
|
In this national study, we analyzed population-level data from a representative longitudinal survey to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal ideation rates. Between April and May 2021, responses from 1793 adults aged 20 and older were collected regarding suicidal ideation. Our analysis revealed a significant increase in suicidal ideation during the pandemic's first year, with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 7.6%-nearly three times the pre-pandemic rate of 2.7%. Young adults, particularly those between 20 and 29 years of age, had a higher incidence of suicidal ideation (10.9%) in contrast to those aged 30 and older (6.6%). Furthermore, 21.4% of young adults aged 20 to 29 reported having experienced suicidal ideation at some point in their lives, compared to 13.1% among adults aged 30 and older, indicating a heightened susceptibility to suicidal ideation in this age group. Using multinomial logistic regression, the study identified factors like younger age and job loss due to COVID-19 as contributors to suicidal ideation with other sociodemographic variables, presenting new insights in the scientific literature. Job loss contribution was independent of the age effect. The study highlights a significant increase in suicidal ideation during the pandemic, particularly among young adults, emphasizing the need for targeted mental health interventions and prioritizing their well-being for future public health strategies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Incidence; Age Factors; Young Adult; Longitudinal Studies; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; *Suicidal Ideation; *COVID-19/epidemiology/psychology; Canada/epidemiology