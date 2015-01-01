Abstract

In this national study, we analyzed population-level data from a representative longitudinal survey to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicidal ideation rates. Between April and May 2021, responses from 1793 adults aged 20 and older were collected regarding suicidal ideation. Our analysis revealed a significant increase in suicidal ideation during the pandemic's first year, with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 7.6%-nearly three times the pre-pandemic rate of 2.7%. Young adults, particularly those between 20 and 29 years of age, had a higher incidence of suicidal ideation (10.9%) in contrast to those aged 30 and older (6.6%). Furthermore, 21.4% of young adults aged 20 to 29 reported having experienced suicidal ideation at some point in their lives, compared to 13.1% among adults aged 30 and older, indicating a heightened susceptibility to suicidal ideation in this age group. Using multinomial logistic regression, the study identified factors like younger age and job loss due to COVID-19 as contributors to suicidal ideation with other sociodemographic variables, presenting new insights in the scientific literature. Job loss contribution was independent of the age effect. The study highlights a significant increase in suicidal ideation during the pandemic, particularly among young adults, emphasizing the need for targeted mental health interventions and prioritizing their well-being for future public health strategies.

Language: en