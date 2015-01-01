Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Prospective follow-up study.



OBJECTIVES: To describe outcomes, survival, and attendance to routine follow-up visits 10 years post-SCI. SETTING: The national SCI-rehabilitation center in Botswana.



METHODS: All persons who were admitted with traumatic SCI during a 2-year period, 2011-2013, and survived up to 2 years post-injury were included. Data were collected from the medical records from the follow-up assessment closest to 10 years post-SCI and included demographic and clinical characteristics, functional outcomes, and secondary complications. Data regarding mortalities were received from relatives. Statistical comparisons were made, when possible, between those who attend follow-up assessment and those who did not, and between those who survived up to 10 years post-SCI and those who died.



RESULTS: The follow-up rate was 76% (19/25) of known survivors. No statistically significant factors were found to affect the follow-up rate. Secondary complications rates were for pressure ulcers and urinary tract infections 21%. Self-catheterisation and suprapubic catheter were the preferred methods to manage neurogenic bladder dysfunction. Ten persons (26%) had deceased since 2(nd) follow-up assessment. The causes of death were probably SCI-related in more than half of the cases.



CONCLUSIONS: This was a follow-up study at year 10 after acute TSCI in Botswana conducted at the national SCI-rehabilitation center. The study supports previous reports regarding the importance of that having specialized SCI units and the need of structured follow-ups, a responsible person in charge of scheduling, and updated patient registers. We found high follow-up rate, low rates of complications and of patients being lost to follow-up.

