Abstract

PURPOSE: To compare risk of problematic internet use (PIU) and importance of digital media interactions for transgender and cisgender adolescents.



METHODS: A nationally representative group of adolescents took an online survey that included a measure of PIU (Problematic and Risky Internet Use Screening Scale-3 [PRIUSS-3]) and technology interactions (Adolescent Digital Technology Interactions and Importance scale). We compared mean scores for these scales and their subscales and rates of positive screens for PIU for transgender and cisgender adolescents.



RESULTS: Of 4575 adolescents participating, 53 (1.2%) were transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse (TNG) adolescents. TNG adolescents had higher PRIUSS-3 scores and higher mean scores for importance of technology to explore identity/go outside their offline environment.



CONCLUSIONS: TNG adolescents report higher PIU risk, which may relate to differences in technology importance for this group.

Language: en