Abstract

PURPOSE: Little is known about depression treatment for transgender and gender diverse (TGD) older adults or TGD people with disabilities. The purpose of this study was to characterize receipt of minimally recommended depression treatment and outcomes for TGD Medicare beneficiaries.



METHODS: Using Medicare claims data from 2009 to 2016, we identified potential TGD beneficiaries with depression (n=2223 TGD older adult beneficiaries and n=8752 TGD beneficiaries with a disability) and compared their rates of minimally recommended mental health treatment, inpatient mental health hospitalizations, psychotropic medication fills, and suicide attempt to a group of Comparison beneficiaries with depression (n=499,888 adults aged 65+ years and n=287,583 who qualified due to disability). We estimated disparities in outcomes between TGD and non-TGD beneficiaries (separately by original reason for Medicare eligibility: age 65+ years vs. a disability) using a rank-and-replace method to adjust for health needs.



RESULTS: After adjustment, rates of minimally recommended mental health treatment and psychotropic medication fills were higher among TGD versus Comparison beneficiaries, as were rates of inpatient mental health visits and suicide attempts (predicted mean of disparities estimates for older adult subgroup: 0.092, 0.096, 0.006, and 0.002, respectively, all p<0.01; and in subgroup with disability: 0.091, 0.115, 0.015, and 0.003, respectively, all p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Despite higher mental health treatment rates, TGD beneficiaries with depression in this study had more adverse mental health outcomes. Minimum recommended treatment definitions derived in general population samples may not capture complex mental health needs of specific marginalized populations.

Language: en