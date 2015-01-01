Abstract

This comprehensive review explores the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of social pediatrics, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize child healthcare. Social pediatrics, a specialized branch within the discipline, focuses on the significant influence of societal, environmental, and economic factors on children's health and development. This field adopts a holistic approach, integrating medical, psychological, and environmental considerations. This review aims to explore the potential of AI in revolutionizing child healthcare from social pediatrics perspective. To achieve that, we explored AI applications in preventive care, growth monitoring, nutritional guidance, environmental risk factor prediction, and early detection of child abuse. The findings highlight AI's significant contributions in various areas of social pediatrics. Artificial intelligence's proficiency in handling large datasets is shown to enhance diagnostic processes, personalize treatments, and improve overall healthcare management. Notable advancements are observed in preventive care, growth monitoring, nutritional counseling, predicting environmental risks, and early child abuse detection. We find that integrating AI into social pediatric healthcare aims to enhance the effectiveness, accessibility, and equity of pediatric health services. This integration ensures high-quality care for every child, regardless of their social background. The study elucidates AI's multifaceted applications in social pediatrics, including natural language processing, machine learning algorithms for health outcome predictions, and AI-driven tools for health and environmental monitoring, collectively fostering a more efficient, informed, and responsive pediatric healthcare system.

Language: en