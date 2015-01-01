Abstract

One of the negative impacts information technology is cyberbullying. Cyberbullying requires specific legal framework that provides clear definitions and elements to ensure law enforcement and guarantee protection for victims. This article employs conceptual, statute, and comparative approaches to analyze how the protection of cyberbullying victims based on the principle of justice. The findings suggest that, although cyberbullying is a criminal offense, it necessitates clear regulation within laws and regulations. Cyberbullying should include victim protection and recovery, not merely punishment for perpetrators. Such guarantees should be embedded in material legal norms, specifically in Law Number 1 of 2024 on the Second Amendment to Law Number 11 of 2008 on Electronic Information and Transactions, in a distinct article rather than merely in the Elucidation of Article 29 of the ITE Law. The scope of cyberbullying should extend not only containing threats of violence and/or intimidation, evidenced by comparative analysis with other countries.