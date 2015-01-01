Abstract

The propagation of online rumors is rapid, and its propagation mechanism has always been a research difficulty. In this paper, the network rumors are compared to the nuclear fission process, and a network rumors propagation model is constructed. First, the initial online rumors are compared to neutrons, uranium nuclei are compared to individual rumor receivers, and fission barriers are compared to individual active propagation thresholds. Second, the process of nuclear fission is analyzed and the degree of energy accumulation is used to compare the social impact of online rumors. Finally, the online rumor propagation model based on nuclear fission is constructed. Through experimental simulation, it has been shown that compared to classic infectious disease models, this model can better describe the propagation process of rumors in social networks. Through research and analysis, suggestions for suppressing rumors have been proposed, providing new ideas and references for future researchers.