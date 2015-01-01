|
Citation
|
Lynch KR, Gusmano MK, Temple JR. J. Fam. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Given the danger that guns pose in the context of domestic violence, significant attention has been given to interventions that mitigate risk for lethality. To better understand the implementation of domestic violence gun laws and perceived dynamics of these laws, we conducted in-depth interviews with key stakeholders in two states that differ in culture, politics, and legislation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Domestic violence gun laws; intimate partner homicide; protective orders; qualitative research