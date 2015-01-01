Abstract

Bus driver sleepiness is commonplace but often goes unreported within the industry. Whilst past research has begun to shed a light on the prevalence, potential causes, and consequences of bus driver sleepiness, this is often done using self-report methods. This is the first study to investigate sleepiness amongst city bus drivers on-road using a live bus route with drivers' regular schedules. A total of 16 participants completed two drives of their regular bus route once during an early morning shift and once during a daytime shift whilst physiological and self-report measures of sleep and stress were taken. Prior to these drives, drivers recorded their sleep in a diary and wore an actigraph to obtain objective sleep measures.



RESULTS showed that most drivers did not obtain sufficient sleep prior to early morning shifts, and often did not obtain as much sleep as they would need in order to feel rested before work. Sleepiness and stress were observed in both shifts. During early morning shifts sleepiness was likely a result of working during circadian lows and not obtaining enough sleep prior to the shift. In contrast, sleepiness during the daytime shift was likely a result of completing a highly demanding task in complex traffic which not only contributed to fatigue, but also led to increased levels of stress. As well as demonstrating the prevalence of sleepiness amongst bus drivers, these findings show that the causes of sleepiness can be multifaceted and often come about due to a combination of work and personal factors. In addition, the experience of sleepiness is not the same for all drivers, with individual differences in the experience of sleepiness playing a large role. These differences highlight the need for individualised interventions which should be considered by policymakers alongside the combination of causal factors within a larger systems approach.

