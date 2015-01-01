|
Citation
|
Miller KA, Filtness AJ, Anund A, Pilkington-Cheney F, Maynard S, Sjörs Dahlman A. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 207: e107744.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39121574
|
Abstract
|
Bus driver sleepiness is commonplace but often goes unreported within the industry. Whilst past research has begun to shed a light on the prevalence, potential causes, and consequences of bus driver sleepiness, this is often done using self-report methods. This is the first study to investigate sleepiness amongst city bus drivers on-road using a live bus route with drivers' regular schedules. A total of 16 participants completed two drives of their regular bus route once during an early morning shift and once during a daytime shift whilst physiological and self-report measures of sleep and stress were taken. Prior to these drives, drivers recorded their sleep in a diary and wore an actigraph to obtain objective sleep measures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fatigue; Bus driver; Driver sleepiness; On-road observation; Sleepiness