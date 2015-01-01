Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the incidence and characteristics of injuries that occurred in the 2020 season of the Paulista Football Championship during the novel coronavirus disease pandemic.



METHODS: We conducted a prospective study using an electronic questionnaire developed by the Medical Committee of the Paulista Football Federation.



RESULTS were sent to the team doctors of series A1 and A2 after each round of the Paulista Football Championship.



RESULTS: Series A1 and A2 presented 12.17 and 15.6 injuries, respectively, per 1000 gaming hours. The strikers were the most affected, with muscle injuries being the most frequent and the lower limbs being the most affected. Most injuries occurred within 31-45 minutes of playing; only 4.5% of injuries required surgery.



CONCLUSION: There was no statistical difference in the comparison between pre- and post-pandemic conditions. In relation to the variables studied, the most injuries occurred in the lower limbs; the most common type of injury was muscle strain, followed by sprain and contusion. The most requested exam was MRI; most injuries were classified as moderate (8-28 days). There was no difference between pre- and post-pandemic conditions. Level of Evidence IV, Case Series.

Language: en