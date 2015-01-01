|
Baraka SM, Kiswezi A, Olasinde AA, Edyedu I, Molen SF, Muhumuza J, Zawadi GV, Okedi FX. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2024; 86(8): 4364-4367.
|
39118688
INTRODUCTION: Burn injury is a major cause of mortality. Majority of the burns occur in low and middle-income countries like Uganda. Uganda has a limited number of burn centres and medical resources, making a predictor of mortality necessary in allocation of the limited resources. Although the revised Baux (r-Baux) score has been validated and used in many high income countries, no study has assessed its role in an African low-income country; the reason this study was done.
