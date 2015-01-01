Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a prevalent psychiatric disorder in childhood and adolescence, persisting into adulthood in 60% of cases, with an adult age prevalence rate of 4%. substance use disorder (SUD) is a recognized comorbidity with significant social and financial implications, necessitating detailed investigation.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This longitudinal study focused on adults with SUD in addiction detention in two camps including Toska and Chitgar in the west and south of Tehran during 2021-2022. Participants underwent assessment using the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM Disorders (SCID) to identify individuals with SUD, excluding those with major mental problems. The remaining subjects were assessed by Conner's questionnaire. And positive cases underwent a comprehensive ADHD interview. The study comprised 50 individuals with ADHD and 90 without ADHD, allowing for a comparative analysis of the onset age of substance use and patterns across both groups. The substances examined included alcohol, cannabis, crack, methamphetamine, tramadol, methadone, opium, ecstasy, morphine, and hypnotics.



RESULTS: The study revealed a lower age of onset of substance use in the ADHD group. Furthermore, individuals with ADHD exhibited higher rates of alcohol, cannabis, methamphetamine, and tramadol use, while the non-ADHD group showed elevated usage of Ritalin, methadone, ecstasy, morphine, and hypnotics.



CONCLUSIONS: Prompt diagnosis and treatment of ADHD regarding the lower onset age of substance use and a further range of high-risk substances, such as alcohol, methamphetamine, and crack, would be crucial. Additionally, based on these findings, policy recommendations should emphasize early ADHD screening and intervention strategies to mitigate the risk of substance use disorders, thereby addressing the associated social and financial burdens.

Language: en