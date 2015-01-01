|
Citation
|
Fogarty A, McMahon G, Findley H, Hosking C, Schulz M, Seymour M, Leach L, Borschmann R, Garfield CF, Giallo R. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39118251
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a leading cause of death in males aged 25-44 years, an age which often coincides with becoming a father. This review aims to synthesise the evidence of the prevalence of suicidal and self-harm ideation in fathers during the perinatal, postnatal and early parenting period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicidality; Self-harm; father; parenthood; perinatal; postnatal