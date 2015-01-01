Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Orofacial and dental injuries in athletes, both amateur and professional, are highly prevalent. Mouthguards are devices to prevent this type of injury; however, athletes believe that the mouthguard limits their performance in the game and decreases their confidence. This study analyzed the perception that some basketball, rugby and soccer players from a public university in Colombia have about the use of mouthguards. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Comprehensive qualitative study with ethnographic approach. Twenty-nine players participated. Three data collection tools were used: semi-structured interviews, field diary and discussion groups. Content analysis was carried out using a categorical matrix and triangulation of sources.



RESULTS: Participants perceive the mouthguard as a device to prevent orofacial and dental injuries, but unattractive to wear during competitions. Factors that determine the use or non-use of the mouthguard are player comfort and adaptability, communication and economic cost.



CONCLUSIONS: Players' perception of mouthguards in soccer, basketball and rugby is multifactorial, and is mediated by the idea of contact risk during sports practice, prevention of orofacial injuries, influence on sports performance, comfort and adaptability to the mouthguard.

Language: en