Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the ramifications of childhood motor difficulties, providing insights into their impact and consequences over time.



DESIGN: A qualitative study using semistructured individual interviews. Data were analysed using systematic text condensation. SETTING: Neonatal intensive care recipients born at Uppsala University Children's Hospital, Uppsala, Sweden, between 1986 and 1989, were enrolled in a longitudinal follow-up study and subsequently interviewed in 2019-2020. PARTICIPANTS: 13 individuals in their early 30s, who met the criteria for developmental coordination disorder or performed below the 5th percentile on motor tests at 6.5 years of age, were interviewed. Those with co-occurring deficits in attention or social behavioural at age 6.5 were excluded.



RESULTS: Two themes emerged: (1) lifelong challenges and (2) navigating the journey of motor difficulties: support, awareness and confidence. Five participants reported persistent motor difficulties. They adapted and integrated these challenges into their daily lives without feeling constrained. Parental support was crucial to their success, whereas support from schools was limited.



CONCLUSION: Adults who faced motor difficulties in childhood developed effective coping strategies, overcame challenges and now lead fulfilling lives. The findings stress the importance of parental support and understanding, addressing contextual factors and fostering positive attitudes and supportive environments to enhance well-being and participation.

Language: en