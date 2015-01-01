Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Randomised controlled trials (RCTs) of early childhood home-visiting interventions led by nurses have been conducted mainly in Western countries, whereas such trials have been limited in non-Western cultures, including Asia. In South Korea, a national nurse home visit programme (Korea Early Childhood Home-visiting Intervention (KECHI)) was developed in 2020 and launched throughout the country. We designed a pragmatic RCT to evaluate the effectiveness of KECHI on child health and development and maternal health.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: Eligible participants will be pregnant women at <37 weeks of gestation with risk factor scores of 2 or over, who are sufficiently fluent in Korean to read and answer the questionnaire written in Korean and live in districts where the KECHI services are available. Eight hundred participants will be recruited from the general community and through the District Public Health Centres. The participants will be randomised 1:1 to KECHI plus usual care or usual care. KECHI encompasses 25-29 home visits, group activities and community service linkage. Participants will complete assessments at baseline (<37 weeks gestation), 6 weeks, 6 months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months post partum. The six primary outcomes will be (1) home environment (assessed by Infant/Toddler Home Observation for Measurement of the Environment), (2) emergency department visits due to injuries, (3) child development (assessed using Korean Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development-III), (4) breastfeeding duration, (5) maternal self-rated health and (6) community service linkage.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This trial has received full ethical approval from the Institutional Review Board of the Seoul National University Hospital. Written consent will be obtained from the participants. The results will be reported at conferences, disseminated through peer-reviewed publications and used by the Korean government to expand the KECHI services.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT04749888.

Language: en