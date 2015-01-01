|
Citation
|
Khang YH, Kim YM, Kim JH, Yu J, Oh R, June KJ, Cho SH, Lee JY, Cho HJ. BMJ Open 2024; 14(8): e082434.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39122404
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Randomised controlled trials (RCTs) of early childhood home-visiting interventions led by nurses have been conducted mainly in Western countries, whereas such trials have been limited in non-Western cultures, including Asia. In South Korea, a national nurse home visit programme (Korea Early Childhood Home-visiting Intervention (KECHI)) was developed in 2020 and launched throughout the country. We designed a pragmatic RCT to evaluate the effectiveness of KECHI on child health and development and maternal health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child, Preschool; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Female; Pregnancy; public health; randomized controlled trial; Republic of Korea; *Child Development; *Child Health; *House Calls; *Maternal Health; community child health; nursing care