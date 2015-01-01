Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess whether National Football League (NFL) players diagnosed with a concussion have an increased risk of injury after return to American football.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study analysed the hazard of subsequent time-loss lower extremity (LEX) or any musculoskeletal injury among NFL players diagnosed with a concussion in 2015-2021 preseason or regular season games compared with: (1) all non-concussed players participating in the same game and (2) players with time-loss upper extremity injury. Cox proportional hazards models were adjusted for number of injuries and concussions in the prior year, player tenure and roster position. Additional models accounted for time lost from participation after concussion.



RESULTS: There was no statistical difference in the hazards of LEX injury or any musculoskeletal injury among concussed players compared with non-concussed players, though concussed players had a slightly elevated hazard of injury (LEX injury: HR=1.12, 95% CI 0.90 to 1.41; any musculoskeletal injury: HR=1.08, 95% CI: 0.89 to 1.31). When comparing to players with upper extremity injuries, the hazard of injury for concussed players was not statistically different, though HRs suggested a lower injury risk among concussed players (LEX injury: HR=0.78, 95% CI: 0.60 to 1.02; any musculoskeletal injury: HR=0.82, 95% CI: 0.65 to 1.04).



CONCLUSION: We found no statistical difference in the risk of subsequent injury among NFL players returning from concussion compared with non-concussed players in the same game or players returning from upper extremity injury. These results suggest deconditioning or other factors associated with lost participation time may explain subsequent injury risk in concussed players observed in some settings after return to play.

