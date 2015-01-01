Abstract

PURPOSE: Previous studies exhibited differences in sensory processing, motor coordination, metacognitive executive functions (EF-MI), and sleep quality among adults with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD). This study aims to find relationships between those abilities and organization-in-time, focusing on emotional responses after decreased organization abilities.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a secondary data analysis of a larger sample from three previous studies conducted in one laboratory. Data were collected from 290 adults; 149 with NDD and 141 sex- and age- (20-50 years) matched controls completed the Adolescent/Adult Sensory Profile, Adult Developmental Coordination Disorder, Adults Behavioral Rating Inventory of Executive Functions, Mini Sleep, and Time Organization and Participation questionnaires. Structural equation model (SEM) analysed relationships and variable prediction.



RESULTS: Significant between-group differences were found for all variables; SEM indicated similar paths in both groups. Sensory processing affected EF-MI and sleep quality and significantly correlated with motor coordination, affecting EF-MI; EF-MI affected organization-in-time. Sleep quality significantly affected organization-in-time, affecting emotional responses.



CONCLUSIONS: Sensory, motor, EF, and sleep differences were associated with decreased organization-in-time abilities of adults with NDD, adversely affecting their emotional well-being. Early detection of such differences and targeted interventions may improve daily functioning and life quality and prevent negative emotional implications.

