Andreasen K, Fernández López R, Wu C, Linde DS, Oviedo-Gutiérrez A, López Megías J, Martin-de-Las-Heras S, Ludmila Zapata-Calvente A, Ankerstjerne L, de-León-de-León S, Dokkedahl S, Schei B, Rasch V. Eur. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Reprod. Biol. 2024; 301: 120-127.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39121647
INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVE: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) during pregnancy is a significant public health concern associated with adverse maternal and fetal health outcomes, including increased risk of depression. This study aimed to assess the effectiveness of a digital empowerment-based intervention in reducing symptoms of depression among IPV-exposed pregnant women. STUDY DESIGN: This intervention study was nested within a cohort study conducted in Denmark and Spain. Pregnant women attending antenatal care were digital screened for IPV using the Abuse Assessment Screen (AAS) and the Women's Abuse Screening Tool (WAST). Those screening positive were offered a digital intervention comprising 3-6 video consultations with trained IPV counsellors and access to a safety planning app. Changes in depression scores from baseline to follow-up were evaluated using mixed model regression.
Language: en
Depression; Domestic violence; Mental health; Telemedicine; mHealth; Antenatal care; Intimate partner violence