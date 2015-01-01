Abstract

Neck pain associated with helmet-wear is an occupational health problem often observed in helicopter pilots and aircrew. Whether aircrew helmet wearing is associated with physiological and biomechanical differences between sexes is currently unknown. This study investigated neuromuscular activation patterns during different helmet-wearing conditions. The helmet load was manipulated through a novel Helmet Balancing System (HBS) in healthy, non-pilot male and female participants (n = 10 each, age 19-45 years) in two phases. Phase A assessed the acute effects of helmet-wear on neck muscles activation during head movements. Phase B examined changes in muscle activity and cervical disc height after wearing a helmet for 45 min. In Phase A, muscle activity was similar between sexes in many movements, but it was higher in female participants when wearing a helmet than in males. The HBS reduced muscle activity in both sexes. In Phase B, female participants exhibited a greater level of muscular fatigue, and male participants' cervical disc height was significantly decreased [5.7 (1.4) vs. 4.4 (1.5) mm, P < 0.001] after continuous wearing. Both sexes showed no significant change in muscle fatigue and disc height [male: 5.0 (1.3) vs. 5.2 (1.4) mm, P = 0.604] after applying HBS. These findings demonstrate sex-specific physiological and biomechanical responses to wearing a helmet. They may indicate different postural and motor control strategies, associated with different neck pain aetiologies in male and female aircrew, the knowledge of which is important to reduce or prevent musculoskeletal injuries associated with helmet wearing. HIGHLIGHTS: What is the central question of this study? Do sex differences exist in the neck physiological response to helmet-wearing? What is the main finding and its importance? Sex differences exist in both the acute response and after 45 min of helmet wearing: during a given head movement, female participants' muscle activity was greater than male participants' and females also demonstrated greater muscular fatigue after continuous helmet-wear than males while cervical disc height showed a significant reduction after 45 min helmet-wear in males only. These findings could provide insight into future training or injury prevention strategy for pilots.

Language: en