Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The behavioral addiction model posits that repetitive suicidal behaviors can serve as maladaptive strategies for managing stress and negative emotional states, akin to substance addiction. Both behaviors involve negative emotions, offer temporary psychological relief, and persist, indicating shared neurobiological mechanisms. This study explored psychometric differences among major repeaters, occasional attempters, and non-suicidal prisoners.



METHODS: A multi-centre cross-sectional survey of 363 inmates across four prisons assessed depression, cognitive-emotional regulation, impulsivity, perceived stress, lifetime non-suicidal self-injury and suicide attempts.



RESULTS: Mild depression, moderate suicidal ideation, and moderate impulsivity were common, with nearly half of the participants having attempted suicide at least once. Hierarchical multiple regression analyses revealed that repeated suicidal behavior in the past increases susceptibility to future suicidal thoughts, with suicide attempts serving as a maladaptive emotion regulation strategy among repeated attempters.



DISCUSSION: The results reveal differences in emotional dysregulation, impulsivity, and stress coping strategies among the studied groups, reinforcing the idea of suicidality as a form of behavioral addiction. The addiction approach helps explain the sensitivity to later suicidal thoughts in former attempters and self-harmers, offering valuable insights for tailored interventions within correctional settings.

Language: en