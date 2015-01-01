SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zeng X, He W. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1387420.

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2024.1387420

39118853

PMC11307775

This paper explores the intersection of gender and sports participation in adolescence, focusing on traditionally male-dominated sports like football [soccer]. We aim to develop a structural model based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) to examine gender-differentiated patterns and factors influencing adolescent participation in football. We analyzes data from 1,147 adolescents using Structural Equation Modeling (SEM). The results indicate that a blend of attitudes, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control, and past behavior effectively predicts adolescents' willingness to engage in football. Moreover, the study investigates the roles of perceived behavioral control, past behavior, and behavioral intentions in actual football participation, uncovering significant gender disparities in the progression from past behavior to intentions and subsequent behavior. This research highlights the complex role of gender in football participation and provides strategic insights for increasing girls' involvement in the sport. Our study sets the stage for future research on enhancing girls' participation in football.


gender differences; adolescents; structural equation modeling; football participation; theory of planned behavior

