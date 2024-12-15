Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Falls are a common geriatric syndrome in older people. Falls are associated with adverse health events such as dependency, unplanned emergency admissions and death. This study aimed to identify the factors associated with fall severity, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cognitive decline and polypharmacy, as well as sociodemographic characteristics in patients aged 70 years and over admitted to the emergency department in Guadeloupe.



METHOD: A single-center, observational, retrospective study of patients aged 70 years and over admitted to the emergency department (ED) of the University Hospital of Guadeloupe for a fall between 1 May 2018 and 30 April 2019 was conducted. Fall severity was defined as the need for hospitalization. Bivariate analysis was used to determine the associations between fall severity and sociodemographic characteristics, comorbidities, history of falls and polypharmacy (defined as the daily use of at least five drugs). Polypharmacy was analyzed as a binary variable (>5 drugs daily; yes or no) in categories (0-3 (ref.), 4-6, 7-9 and ≥10 drugs).



RESULTS: During the study period, 625 patients who attended the ED for a fall were included. The mean age was 82.6 ± 7.6 years, and 51.2% were women. Of these, 277 patients (44.3%) were admitted to the hospital, and 3 patients (0.5%) died. In the bivariate analysis, only polypharmacy was associated with hospitalization for a fall (OR: 1.63 [95% CI: 1.33-2.02]). The odds ratios for the polypharmacy categories were 1.46 [95% CI 0.99-2.14], 1.65 [1.09-2.50] and 1.48 [0.76-2.85] for 4-6, 7-9 and ≥10 drugs, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Polypharmacy was associated with hospitalization as a proxy for fall severity. A regular review of drug prescriptions is essential to reduce polypharmacy in older adults.

