Abstract

This study explores the mediating role of self-regulation in the relationship between bullying victimization and depressive symptoms among adolescents, considering the moderating effects of gender and region. A cross-sectional analysis was conducted with 3984 adolescents aged 12-18 from the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Netherlands. Data were collected via an online survey administered through Qualtrics. The survey included validated measures such as the Illinois Bullying Scale (IBS) to measure bullying victimization, the Adolescent Self-Regulatory Inventory (ASRI) to measure self-regulation, and the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ) to measure depression. The SPSS macro PROCESS was employed for data analysis, with model 4 used for testing the mediating effects of self-regulation and model 1 for assessing the moderating effects of gender and region. The results demonstrated significant associations between bullying victimization, self-regulation, and depressive symptoms. Self-regulation mediated the positive association between bullying victimization and depression, with notable variations across genders and regions. Specifically, male students in Hong Kong exhibited an increased susceptibility to depression when subjected to bullying. These findings underscore the protective role of self-regulation in mitigating the adverse effects of bullying victimization on adolescent mental health. Implications for interventions and prevention strategies targeting adolescent depression are discussed.

