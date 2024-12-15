Abstract

Driving stress is a multifaceted phenomenon, and the experience of driving invokes stress. Driving causes the activation of stress-response mechanisms, leading to short-term and long-term stress responses resulting in physiological and behavioral changes. The aim of this study was to evaluate driving stress-initiated effects on orofacial functions and health behaviors in the Riyadh population. A cross-sectional survey was conducted in Riyadh using a pre-validated set of questionnaires for habitual information, a driving stress assessment using a driving-behavior inventory, and an assessment of parafunctional habits and effects on orofacial functions. The results indicate that nearly 50% of the sample spends more than two hours commuting, and more than 50% of the sample has inadequate sleep and insufficient exercise. Oral parafunctional habits like nail biting (p = 0.039) and lip or object biting (p = 0.029) had a significant correlation with aggressive driving behaviors, whereas the grinding of teeth (p = 0.011), the clenching of jaws (p = 0.048), lip or object biting (p = 0.018), and pain in mastication (p = 0.036) had a positive correlation with driving dislikes. Driving stress can be detrimental to one's health and not only impacts health behaviors but also induces oral parafunctional habits and adversely affects orofacial regions and functions. Acute driving stress responses may be transient. However, prolonged driving stress can be maladaptive and can increase the risk of chronic diseases including chronic temporomandibular joint disorders and parafunctional habit-related changes in the oral cavity.

Language: en