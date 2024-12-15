Abstract

Falls are among the top 10 causes of years lived with disability in people aged 75 and over. Preventive programs like case management (CM) are crucial.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effects of a multifactorial fall prevention program based on CM on physical performance, the presence of pain, and the risk of falls and fractures in older people who have suffered falls.



METHODS: This randomized, single-blind clinical trial with parallel groups, Intervention Group (IG) and Control Group (CG), was composed of 55 older people with a history of falling, living in the community. All participants underwent an initial assessment via video call (containing anamnesis, timed up-and-go test, falls risk score, short physical performance battery, and clinical frax). The IG underwent CM, the physical exercise protocol, and the cognitive stimulation protocol. The CG was monitored through telephone calls and received general health and fall guidance.



RESULTS: No significant results were found in the physical capacity, the presence of pain, the risk of falls, or the fractures between the Intervention and Control Groups and between assessments.



CONCLUSION: This program was not effective in improving functional performance, but it was important for characterizing pain and the probability of fracture in the next 10 years in this population.

Language: en