BACKGROUND: Dog bite injuries commonly fall under the radar of the public health surveillance systems. Nevertheless, these incidents may result in emotional distress, disfigurement, functional deficit, or exposure to zoonotic agents and therefore may have a considerable impact on public health.



METHODS: A pilot surveillance scheme was launched in Greece to assess the epidemiology of dog bite injuries. Physicians in hospital-based emergency room departments and primary health care centers were required to report bite cases via a reporting form. The collected data were analyzed cross-sectionally.



RESULTS: From January to June 2023, 1,656 dog bite victims attended the healthcare settings in Greece. The rate was estimated at 15.8 cases per 100,000 population. The frequency of healthcare visits varied significantly among the regions (p <0.0001), ranging from 0.9 to 45.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. The median number (interquartile range in brackets) of visits concerning dog bite victims for the examined period per reporting hospital was nine (2, 21) and per reporting health center three (1, 10), respectively. The ownerless-to-owned dogs ratio was almost equal (1.04). According to the Abbreviated Injury Scale, 67.3 % of the injuries were classified as minor, 27.7 % as moderate, 4.9 % as serious, and 0.1 % as critical. The lower limb was the most frequently affected anatomical site (50.6 %). Head/neck injuries were associated with younger patients (p <0.0001). Macroscopic tissue loss occurred in 11.9 % of the cases, with the majority presenting areas of damaged or missing skin (50.9 %); partially or completely amputated hand digits occurred in nine of these cases (8.5 %). Among dog bite victims, 2.8 % were hospitalized (inpatients), and 1 % were referred to other hospitals.



CONCLUSIONS: Dog bite surveillance offers important epidemiological information on the respective traumatic impact. HIPPOKRATIA 2023, 27 (2):82-88.

