Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs) have emerged nationwide to help address the societal and economic costs of violence. Little literature exists regarding selecting those patients most likely to benefit from intensive case management. The study aims to describe the pediatric patient population presenting at a Level 1 ACS trauma center with a chief complaint of violent trauma and identify the characteristics of patients most at risk.



METHODS: This retrospective study examined patients between the ages of eight- and nineteen-years old presenting with traumatic injury during the year 2019. Child abuse and non-accidental trauma patients were excluded.



RESULTS: A total of 333 patients were included in the analysis. They were predominantly African American and male. The three-group design included those 8-11, 12-13, and 14-19 years. Most patients were over 14 years old (60.2%). "Classmates" was the most common relationship between assailant and victim overall (33.9%) and most prevalent in the youngest age group (8-11 year). The middle age group (12-13 year) were two times more likely to suffer from ADHD, and ADHD was a risk factor for self-harm in this age category. The oldest age group (14-19 year) suffered higher rates of gun violence and were attacked more often by unknown assailants.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a difference in the needs of the older and younger pediatric patients cared for. HVIPs should tailor their interventions to address the different age groups' needs. HVIPs could also benefit from the integration of targeted mental health services and collaboration with local educational institutions.

